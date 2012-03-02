Despite the brisk recovery rally in euro zone banking shares spurred in mid-December by the European Central Bank's first ultra-cheap funding operation, valuation ratios in the sector remain well below long-term averages.

Since the ECB's first 'LTRO' in mid-December, Societe Generale is up 50 percent, BNP Paribas up 27 percent, Commerzbank up 50 percent and KBC up 78 percent.

Societe Generale currently trades at 6.6 times 2012 expected earnings, Commerzbank at 7.2 times, BNP Paribas at 6.8 times, KBC at 4.8 times, well below a 10-year average price-to-earnings ratio of 10 for the sector, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

SocGen trades at a price-to-book ratio of 0.42, Commerzbank at 0.36, BNP Paribas at 0.61 and KBC at 0.58. This compares with a 10-year average price-to-book ratio of 1.2 for the sector.

