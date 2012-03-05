European equity funds posted their biggest outflow in 14 weeks during the week ending Feb. 29, with outflows from Germany and UK equity funds hitting 12- and 28-week highs, respectively, EPFR Global data shows.

"Euro zone unemployment at record high levels, rising oil prices and the current commitment to austerity are sapping hopes that the region can avoid another recession," EPFR analysts write.

With rising energy prices adding to the list of headwinds facing Europe, investors seeking developed markets exposure looked to the United States and Japan during the week ending Feb. 29, committing over $3 billion to U.S. Equity Funds and snapping Japan Equity Funds' 11-week outflow streak.

