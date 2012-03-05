Investors should look to position in volatility through relative value trades as a result of continued macroeconomic uncertainty, BNP Paribas equity derivative strategists say in a note.

"We sought to find names whose volatilities were trading at low levels vs. SPX (Standard & Poor's 500 ) on a historical/statistical basis. In particular, we like being long volatility on Basic Materials companies relative to equities as a whole," they write.

"We suspect that in a 'risk-off' scenario, basic materials equities would experience disproportionately higher volatility than U.S. equities as a whole. This is because the sector is leveraged to the health of the economy. Also, the sector generally gets hurt when the USD (U.S. dollar) rallies."

