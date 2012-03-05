BG Group is likely to be the major UK large-cap winner from rising oil prices as integrated oil peers "struggle for the same degree of leverage" to the rising cost of crude, Shore Capital says in a note, adding it does not think oil has yet reached a level to trigger a new recession.

"The oil majors have lagged the oil service companies in capitalising on the higher prices in terms of generating earnings growth. This may reflect the additional costs to the integrated oil companies of replacing current production, costs that in turn are a driver of revenue for the oil service companies," it says in a note.

With oil sector capital expenditure on energy investments increasing at around 10 percent a year, globally, oil services firms "are likely to capture a significant part of this uptrend, in our view, and remain undervalued for such growth opportunities".

"Whether or not the global economy can cope with $120 oil will be a key determinant for investors in coming months," Shore Capital says. "Our own view for the time being is that oil prices will be the speed limiter on economic growth, but there are structural beneficiaries of higher spending in the oil infrastructure and exploration that investor can seek whilst leaving macro risks to one side for the time being."

