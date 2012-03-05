The market is still pricing in the fact that the dividends of healthcare and utilities companies are safer than those of telecoms firms, Citi says in a note, although it sees some risks to utilities' dividends in the coming years "given the current level of free cash flow payout".

The dividend yield (DY) of utilities is at a premium of 400 basis points to 10-year Bund yields "compared to a 200 bps discount at the time of the Utilities 2007/08 share prices peak," Citi says.

"The Telcos DY stands at a 600bps premium to Bund yields whilst the Healthcare DY stands at 200bps, the lowest amongst the three defensive sectors," the broker adds.

