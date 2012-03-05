The bulls/bears ratio of 2Bremans, a Paris-based research firm using behavioural finance to monitor investor sentiment, signals a rebound in stocks before the closing bell on Monday, as investors continue to buy the dips.

"The weekend seems to have given courage to the bulls who anticipate further gains today. The gap on the downside... at the open will become an entry point before indexes rally towards new peaks. Our indicator shows a positive session today," 2Bremans co-head Guillaume Dumans says.

The research firm's ratio for the day is 55.4 percent 'bulls', 26.1 'bears' and 18.5 'neutral'.

The firm says the main target among investors for France's CAC 40 is 3,515 points, while the main stop-loss level is 3,470 points. At 0815 GMT, the CAC is down 0.4 percent at 3,487.47 points.

