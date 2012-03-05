The FTSE 100 remains "within striking distance" of the 2012 peak high of 5,945.25 points, hit on Feb. 20, although it looks to have lost a degree of its upside momentum, Charles Stanley says in a technical analysis note.

"...Its 14-day RSI last made a new high more than a month ago and it is surely significant that it dropped through its short-term uptrend last week. All the same, we are probably going to need to see a drop through the bottom end of the index's range before traders will be convinced that the rally is stalling - in this case, that would mean a close below 5,800 or so," they add.

The FTSEurofirst 300 also remains close to its recent highs, at 1,090 points, and again looks relatively overbought, displaying bearish divergence and slipping beneath its short-term uptrend.

"A close below 1,060 (which is the bottom of its recent range) would be a bearish development," Charles Stanley adds.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net