Shares in Weir Group fall 3.1 percent, the second-biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.2 percent, as Citigroup downgrades its rating for the pumps manufacturer to "sell" from "neutral" following recent full-year 2011 results.

Citi also cuts its target price for Weir to 1,830 pence from 1,950 pence, with its 2013 EPS estimates now 10 percent below consensus.

"Our Sell case is based on our view that: (1) there will be limited growth in the Oil & Gas business in 2012E and 2013E and (2) that margins are likely to reduce back in line with the peer group in this segment," the broker says in a note.

Citi says it would also note that visibility at Weir is significantly reduced at only around 4 months backlog.

