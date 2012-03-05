Shares in Man Group shed 1.7 percent, having rallied more than 20 percent in 2012, underperforming a weak FTSE 100 Index, as Oriel Securities downgrades its rating for the hedge fund firm to "hold" from "add" on valuation grounds, and cuts its 2012 earnings estimates by 15 percent.

"Visibility remains poor though and there are clear earnings risks again this year," Oriel Securities says in a note.

"Investor sentiment may not improve as much as hoped or might take longer than the usual 6 months to feed through, both affecting inflows. AHL's returns have improved but need to be sustained to generate material performance fees, though its long term track record is encouraging," it says.

The broker indicates Man's shares should find some support with a 9 percent yield, which is uncovered but backed up by a cash surplus.

