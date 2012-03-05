The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.1 percent in early deals, faring better than a 0.4 percent drop by the FTSE 100 index, and a 0.7 percent decline by the FTSE 250 index.

JKX Oil & Gas rises 3.8 percent after the firm announces that it has successfully completed and tested exploration well Z-04 in the Zaplavskoye exploration licence in Poltava, Ukraine.

Sagentia falls 9.1 percent to 85.5 pence after the technology consulting company proposes a tender offer to return up to 8.0 million pounds of cash to shareholders as a proposed price of 80 pence per share.

Sagentia also reports a 55 percent rises in full-year profits, in-line with upgraded market expectations on revenues up 13 percent year-on-year in 2011.

