The equity rally could get a final boost from retail investors who have become more positive on stocks, but have yet to put much more money into the asset class, HSBC says in strategy note.

The rally, which saw the global equities index rise nearly 15 percent since December 2011, is likely to peter out since the European Central Bank's final liquidity injection is now complete, but with sentiment indicators fairly upbeat, equities could yet enjoy a final surge, the bank says.

"Only in the past few weeks have there been some flows back into equity funds, although not in the U.S. This is odd since 46 percent of U.S. retail investors say they expect stocks to rise over the next six months. A possible scenario, therefore, is that retail investors could start to buy again, which could give a final leg to the rally," HSB's strategists write.

A late spurt would signal a time for earlier entrants to take profits, the bank adds.

