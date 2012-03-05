Shares in Serco Group shed 2.0 percent, underperforming a 0.3 percent lower FTSE 100 index, as BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades its rating for the outsourcing group to "neutral" from "buy", following recent full-year results, saying the stock "looks up with events".

Merrill also reduces its target price for Serco to 590 pence from 600 pence, pointing out that Serco shares are up 16 percent over the last quarter, despite small downgrades, and trade on 13.4 times Price Earnings for 7 percent estimates EPS growth over 2012/13, with gearing at an all-time high.

"We have cut our organic growth estimates to 3.5 percent in 2012 and 5 percent in 2013, as a result of incorporating greater run off from UK contracts, including a significant drop in sales from DWP (Department for work and pensions) welfare to work. This and U.S. weakness are likely to peak in 1H 2012, when organic growth could be as low as 1 percent," the broker says in a note.

Merrill also notes that a number of Serco's large contracts are due for renewal in 2013 and 2014, on which it believes that the risk of loss is greatest on electronic.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net