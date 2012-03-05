Shares in Intertek gain 3.1 percent, the top FTSE 100 riser, with the index down 0.6 percent, as the British testing firm posts a 23 percent rise in full-year profit underpinned by a recovery in its commodities division, and says it is confident of strong growth in 2012.

Intertek, which tests products from toys and clothes to oil and renewable technology, reports 2011 adjusted pretax profit of 260.1 million pounds, above a company provided consensus of 249 million pounds, on revenue up 27 percent to almost 1.75 billion pounds.

"The FY2011 results from Intertek were significantly above our expectations and those of the market," says Seymour Pierce in a note.

The broker points out that in the first 10 months of the year Intertek reported organic revenue growth of 8.0 percent, which rose to 8.3 percent for the full-year, indicating an acceleration in the last two months of the year.

"Intertek benefits from the defensive qualities of its business model, favourable long-term market trends and the broad geographic and operational spread of activities," Seymour Pierce says, repeating its "add" rating and 2,400 pence target price on the stock.

The broker makes no changes to its estimates for Intertek, and points out that on a prospective Price/Earnings of 18.4 times 2012 earnings, the shares are trading in-line with those of its closest peer, Swiss firm SGS.

