Investors should look to position for the next spike in volatility in a way that minimises carry costs, Deutsche Bank analysts say in a note, even though it is tempting to short volatility to take advantage of positive carry.

One such trade is to buy a Euro STOXX 50 September 2012 to March 2013 forward-starting variance swap, where entry levels for forward starting variance are improved in an environment of lower implied volatility and due to the relatively flat term structure on the Euro STOXX 50 index, Deutsche analysts say.

"Forward variance is an effective way to avoid the high negative carry cost due to the currently rich implied vs realized volatility spread. The Sep12-Mar13 area of the term structure is reasonably flat, but is still expected to be reactive to spot moves," they add.

The analysts also advise positioning with VSTOXX options as liquidity gradually increases, even though volumes and open interest are still much lighter than on the U.S. VIX index.

Their preferred trades are buying the VSTOXX April-12 32.5-40 call spread; - Selling an April-12 put on VSTOXX to fund two long VSTOXX April-12 30-40 call spreads, as well as replacing long stock bets with call options, to lock in year-to-date gains.

"The recent sharp rally in equity markets and the steady decline in implied volatility make a strong case for locking in current levels by replacing long stock/futures positions with high-delta call options. Major U.S. indices are trading close to 1Y highs with sub-20 vols and among large cap European single names BASF, LVMH and SAP stand out as interesting stock replacement candidates that have rallied strongly this year."

