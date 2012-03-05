Shares in Kazakhmys shed 2.5 percent, among the top fallers on the FSTE 100 index, as Bank of America Merrill Lynch cuts its rating to "neutral" from "buy", and HSBC downgrades its recommendation on the Kazakh-focused miner to "neutral" from "overweight"

BofA ML says declining grades and local cost inflation leave doubts over estimates, and forecasts Kazakhmys group EBITDA down 26 percent in 2012 vs. 2011.

"With lower assumed grades, the group needs to mine and process more tonnes of ore to achieve similar copper output leading to higher unit costs. This combined with high local unit cost inflation leads to a doubling up of cost pressure," the broker says.

HSBC says given Kazakhmys shares are up 15 percent in 2012 it sees limited valuation headroom and positive catalysts near term, but says there are positive risks to its new rating including an ENRC stake sale, small scale M&A, and a copper price short squeeze.

