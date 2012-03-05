Shares in IMI drop 3.5 percent, the biggest FTSE 100 faller, as Panmure Gordon downgrades its rating for the British engineering group to "hold" from "buy" following last week's full-year results.

"Investors in this sector like to chase growth but IMI's 2012E prospects are forecast to be sluggish and it may have to work hard to preserve the hard-fought gains achieved since 2009," says Pamure in a note.

"Some uncertainty has crept into Indoor Climate, while Severe Service's internal issues and low input growth look set to last for another six months. Fluid Power's growth has decelerated sharply but it is performing well at the margin level," the broker adds.

Panmure says it has raised its estimates for IMI by 10 percent, part of which reflects a lower tax charge, and it increases its target price for the stock to 1,080 pence from 1,020 pence as a result.

However, the broker says that the outlook, combined with omnipresent pension issues, means IMI's 2012 investment case does not inspire.

"IMI is a value stock in our view and can be re-assessed at lower share price levels," Panmure adds.

