Attractive valuations and abundant liquidity justify a strategic bullish position on the STOXX Europe 600, Deutsche Bank says in a research note, affirming its year-end target of 275, which suggests upside potential of around 3 percent.

A likely slowdown in French credit growth and the decreased probability of 3 percent U.S. growth in 2012 prevents the bank raising its target forecast, but momentum remains positive, it adds.

"Car sales, retail sales and residential construction spending continue to rise, and the U.S. economy could enter Q2 with considerable momentum. We remain tactically positive on the market as an option on the growth upgrade possibilities," they write.

