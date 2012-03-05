Short sellers target ASM International, betting the stock will fall after the Dutch chip-equipment maker publishes results on Wednesday.

About 12.5 percent of the company's outstanding shares were on loan last week, making it the most shorted stock on Amsterdam's midcap index, according to Data Explorers.

The stock is down 1.5 percent at 27.90 euros, underperforming a 0.7 percent lower Amsterdam midcap index.

ASM International will publish fourth-quarter results on Wednesday. Its 53-percent Hong-Kong listed ASM Pacific Technology, holding is also the target of investors speculating the stock will drop.

About 9.2 percent of ASM Pacific's outstanding stock was on loan last week.

