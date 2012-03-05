While slower loan and deposit growth clouds the outlook for European banks , Citigroup picks a handful of French and British lenders as tactical buying opportunities at attractive valuations.

Euro area loan growth stabilised at a low 0.8 percent rate in January, compared to a two-year peak of 4.5 percent in February 2011, while deposit growth decelerated to 2.2 percent from a two-year peak of 4.4 percent in December 2010, contributing to a worsening topline outlook for the sector, Citi says.

The bank selects French lenders BNP Paribas and Societe Generale as two tactical "overweights", arguing the former's valuation does not reflect its robust capital position and solid earnings and the latter over-discounts capital and deleveraging concerns.

In Britain, Citi chooses Barclays, where it sees regulatory and profitability concerns as over-discounted, adding a recovery in trading revenues should more than offset any weakness in net interest income from lower hedging contribution.

It also reiterates its "buy" stances on internationally-focused Standard Chartered and HSBC, saying they offer undemanding valuation multiples in light of better capital ratios, more limited reliance on wholesale funding, and exposure to double-digit loan growth in Asia

