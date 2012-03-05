Societe Generale strategists maintain a favourable bias towards 'low beta' stocks in their 'Premium List' after the strategy paid off in the first part of the year.

"Low beta does not mean 'underperformance'. Despite progressively reducing the Premium List's beta below 1.0, its performance year-to-date versus the STOXX 50 is still positive," SocGen strategists write in a note.

"Indeed 10 stocks out of our 14 have outperformed the benchmark. Our overweighting of energy and consumer staples has proven itself."

'Beta' is a measure of volatility of an asset compared with the broad market. A beta of less than 1 means that the security will be less volatile than the market.

Among SocGen's 'Premium List' features Royal Dutch Shell, which has a beta of 0.77, Novartis, with a beta of 0.46, and HSBC, with a beta of 0.58.

