Shares in Italian aerospace and defence firm Finmeccanica fall more than 4.5 percent, the biggest fallers among Milan blue-chips, after the company delays the release of its full-year results by two weeks.

"I consider this move negatively," says an analyst who declines to be named. "It could be the time where we see a deep clean-up of the accounts."

Finmeccanica has delayed the release of its 2011 results by two weeks, as it prepares for a heavy clean-up of its accounts that may lead to an expected net loss of up to 2.5 billion euros.

