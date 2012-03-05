Shares in Commerzbank fall 3.2 percent as traders say a capital boost via a buyback of hybrid securities disappointed. The shares are the second-top faller in a 1 percent weaker German blue-chip index and the third-biggest decliner across the FTSEurofirst 300.

Germany's second-biggest lender has bought back hybrid securities with a nominal volume of 965 million euros ($1.3 billion) and will convert them into 361 million new shares, valued at 1.91 euros.

Commerzbank says this buyback will increase its regulatory core capital by 776 million euros in the first half of 2012 or 7 percent. That is below its original goal, announced on Feb. 23, of boosting capital by 10 percent.

"The price of 1.91 euros per share is not very attractive, which mean hardly a premium to market price," says Heino Ruland at Ruland Research. "Also from a dividend yield perspective it has no value, taking into account the dilution effect," he adds.

Commerzbank shares have won 74.4 percent so far this year, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index which is up 17 percent.

($1 = 0.7573 euros)

To see a story, please click

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://kirsti.knolle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net