It is too early to fade the rally and rotation out of defensives and quality stocks and into value and beta plays, JPMorgan says in a note in which it remains "overweight" cyclicals with a preference for banks, construction materials, IT and mining.

Backing its still-bullish call, JPMorgan cites four factors, including macro momentum, but adds it will continue to monitor them and could look to scale back risk around April to May.

"Despite February's fall in ISM, we think macro momentum is still on an uptrend and believe ISM will pick up again as new orders to inventories are above 1," they say.

As well as that, market positioning is not yet high and the price of 'safety' remains too high, with the 'quality' premium retracing just a quarter of its huge run last year, they say.

In addition, the bank says an asset allocation shift "could be upon us", with U.S., UK and German bond yields at around 2 percent, "which is a big difference to the start of the last year, when they all were above 3 percent", while central bank balance sheet expansion "could lead to greater risk taking".

Lastly, the U.S. EASI indicator - an economic surprise indicator that looks at how actual data is delivering versus the forecasts - peaked in January "but typically is not a good sell indicator before it moves below zero", JPMorgan says.

