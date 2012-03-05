The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.3 percent at midday, outperforming bigger declines by the blue chips and the mid caps, down 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.

JKX Oil & Gas leaps 12.1 percent after the firm announces that it has successfully completed and tested exploration well Z-04 in the Zaplavskoye exploration licence in Poltava, Ukraine.

Sagentia sheds 9.7 percent to 85.5 pence after the technology consulting company proposes a tender offer to return up to 8.0 million pounds of cash to shareholders as a proposed price of 80 pence per share.

Sagentia also reports a 55 percent rises in full-year profits, in-line with upgraded market expectations on revenues up 13 percent year-on-year in 2011.

