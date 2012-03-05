Small and mid-sized UK companies whose earnings are on a rising trend have started to outperform their peers again - a trend Citi expects to continue throughout this year.

"The 25 stocks with highest 3-month earnings momentum rose on average 10 percent month-on-month, outperforming the negative momentum basket by 4 percent," Citi's strategists say in a note.

Stocks favoured by the strategy include British industrial conveyor belt maker Fenner, aero engineer Senior and engineering group Spectris, they add.

Overall, Citi still sees "good value" in the mid-cap FTSE 250 index, even though the rally has trimmed its discount to the blue-chip FTSE 100 to 5 percent from 9 percent last month.

