Shares in Italian auto-parts maker Sogefi SpA rise more than 10 percent, outperforming the wider FTSE IT Allshare index, extending gains triggered by news it was launching exclusive new car suspensions in composite materials.

"It's an absolute innovation in the sector, they really are pioneers in this composite technology. They are the second-largest producers in car suspensions, and this will certainly bring higher profits and market share," a Milan-based automotive analyst says.

Sogefi, which counts carmakers BMW and General Motors among its clients and competes with Japan's NHK, has gained 18.6 percent so far this year, after falling 21 percent last year. Sogefi is 56-percent owned by Italian conglomerate CIR.

To see Sogefi's statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://michel.rose.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net