European shares remain lower as U.S. indices are also a touch below the gain line in early trade.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.3 percent at 1,083.50 points after data showed the euro zone was likely sliding into a recession and China, Europe's second-largest export market, cut its economic growth target.

In early trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are all down 0.3 percent.

