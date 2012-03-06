Shares in Aviva shed 1.9 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.3 percent, as Exane BNP Paribas downgrades its rating for the British insurer to "underperform" from "neutral" and reduces its target price to 350 pence from 392 pence.

"In the current low-yield, low-growth environment Aviva's earnings will be down and cash flows under pressure. Declining earnings will increase pressure for a further reduction in debt leverage, in our opinion," Exane says in a note also cutting its estimates for the insurer.

"In the meantime, Aviva's share price has re-rated based on the recovery in Italian government bonds over the last three months," the broker adds.

Exane says, given the earnings headwinds, with its new estimates 20 percent below consensus for 2012 and 2013, it recommends switching from Aviva into British peer RSA Insurance.

RSA shares are down 0.5 percent.

