Shares in Russian gold mining group Polymetal International drop 6.5 percent, the top blue chip faller, as UBS downgrades its rating to "neutral" from "buy" and reduces its target price to 1,100 pence from 1,400 pence after making "significant" cuts to earnings estimates.

UBS reduces its EBITDA forecasts for Polymetal in the range of 6-22 percent and cuts its net income estimates by 8-26 percent for 2012-15.

"We believe that Polymetal, like its peers, will not be able to resist cash cost growth in 2H11E and going forward, especially given the launch/ramp-up of complex new projects in 2012," the broker says in a note.

UBS says its earnings reductions reflect a cut in its gold output forecast for Polymetal by 1-4 percent in 2012-15, mainly due to more conservative assumptions on the start of Mayskoye ore processing at Amursk, which the broker thinks is unlikely before 2013.

The broker also increases its cash cost assumptions for Polymetal by 15-22 percent in 2012-15, and longer-term, on the back of strong cost inflation in 2011.

"We view Polymetal Int as a high-quality name with an attractive 2010-15E output CAGR of 11 percent, though we think this growth is largely priced in. Without catalysts such as a strong gold/silver price or expansion in reserves base, the stock is unlikely to outperform the sector in the short term," UBS adds.

