Shares in British energy services firm John Wood Group fall 3.2 percent, among the top losers on Britain's mid-cap FTSE 250 index, as the company's outlook fails to impress investors looking for upgrades.

Wood Group, which posts a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit, expects good progress in 2012, in line with its December forecasts.

"There appear few features in the results," says Liberum Capital. "The share price appears to need upgrades to support current levels although it is not obvious where they are coming from."

Liberum points to a strong performance by the company's stock -- up more than 30 percent in the last 6 months -- and say the stock currently trades at a 2012 EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.7 times, close to the sector average.

"Given Wood's exposure to oil company operating spending, this appears too high," the broker says. "We need upgrades to our forecasts to maintain our Hold recommendation."

