Lottery operator Lottomatica is the top gainer among Italy's blue-chips after a Rome court rules its Lotto concession is valid for four more years, rather than running out this year.

Shares in Lottomatica gain 0.9 percent at 13.33 euros as Italy's leading FTSE MIB stock index loses 1.1 percent.

"This represents an extremely positive news for Lottomatica," Mediobanca analyst Fabio Pavan says in a research note. "Being the Lotto's one the most important licenses managed by Lottomatica, we do believe investors will appreciate the less risky profile of Lottomatica."

Mediobanca confirms its "outperform" rating on the stock with a target price of 16.6 euros.

