Shares in RWE jump 4 percent to their highest level since early August after reporting annual results, which were above expectations.

The shares are at the top of a 0.7 percent weaker FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares.

"The main reasons for the overall weak figures like the German Atomic Act and the trading/gas midstream business ... have been anticipated," says DZ Bank analyst Hasim Senguel.

RWE cut its disposal target to 7 billion euros form 11 billion. "(This) shows, that the situation has become more relaxed," Senguel says, adding this confirms that RWE is on a positive track.

