The FTSE Small Cap cap index is down 0.1 percent in early trade, outperforming bigger falls by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, down 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Pace jumps 13 percent as the British TV decoder maker's full-year 2011 results come in broadly in-line for Peel Hunt, with the broker prompted to upgrade its rating for the stock to "buy" from "hold". ]

"2011 results in line and outlook broadly unchanged although the guidance on the impact of HDD (hard disk drives) shortages is improved. This results in a 13 percent upgrade, taking the mid-point of both previous and current guidance," Peel Hunt says in a note.

Trinity Mirror sheds 2.2 percent as Deutsche Bank downgrades its rating for the newspaper publisher to "hold" from "buy" and chops its target price to 40 pence from 90 pence in a full-year 2011 results preview.

"We expect the ad trading environment and structural challenges to remain severe and the pension deficit to have widened somewhat in recent months. More immediately, the positive catalyst for our July upgrade to buy (the demise of Sunday newspaper rival News of the World), has now turned into a potential net negative (with the launch of the Sun on Sunday)," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

