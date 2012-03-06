Shares in Alfacam drop by over 50 percent to a record low after the Belgium-based TV camera leasing company says that it has breached its financial covenants and is looking at a capital raising after its expansion in countries like Brazil and India cost more than it had originally thought.

"This kind of news is the worst of both worlds," says KBC Securities analyst Guy Sips after cutting his rating to 'reduce' from 'hold'. "If you pinpoint the problem but you do not come immediately with a kind of an idea for a solution then you get a self-fulfilling prophecy."

Alfacam, which listed on Euronext Brussels in May 2007 at 18.00 euros, says its banks have agreed a temporary deferment of payments until March 30, which might be extended by a further three months.

Reuters messaging rm://ben.deighton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net