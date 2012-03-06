Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen sink 6.1 percent to a near two-month low in big volume after the French carmaker says it will not pay a dividend for 2011 and unveils the terms of a 1 billion euro share sale to fund its alliance with U.S. peer General Motors, representing a 42 percent discount from Monday's closing price.

"On the short term, Peugeot should remain under pressure. The 'no dividend' story plus the sharp discount should not please investors. Furthermore, the alliance with GM bears execution risks - bulk of synergies not implemented before 2015 - and GM has a poor track record on its previous alliances," a Paris-based trader says.

The stock has plummeted 58 percent over the past 8 months, while the STOXX auto index is down 15 percent over the same period and the broad STOXX 600 is down 5.8 percent.

