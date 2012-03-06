Shares in National Grid (NG) gain 1.1 percent, one of only half-a-dozen FTSE 100 risers, as the index falls 1.0 percent, with the power distributor's stock supported by its defensive considerations and by positive comment from Nomura following a presentation.

Nomura repeats its "buy" rating and 700 pence price target on NG after the firm's Finance Director, Andrew Bonfield presented to Nomura's sales force on March 5.

The broker says that Bonfield stressed that the dividend remains the number one priority for NG, with a cut in the payout or a rights issues the last options the firm would consider, and the group committed to real dividend growth.

Nomura says NG also aims to get returns back to allowed levels in the United States, and expects to report delivery of its 200 million pounds annualised cost savings plan over there.

The broker points out that NG trades on 11.1 times 2013 estimated Price/Earnings, a discount to UK-regulated peers Severn Trent and United Utilities, which trade at around 15 times.

"We think this discount partly reflects concerns about upcoming regulatory reviews for NG and potential for NG to reassess its financing beyond 2013 in light of the step-up in UK transmission capex," Nomura says.

"However, in our view, NG is unlikely to face problems with leverage in the near term, and the growth story is underpinned by the fundamentals - NG is one of our top picks in the European utilities space."

