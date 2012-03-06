The FTSE Small Cap cap index sheds 0.4 percent by midday but still outperforms much steeper falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , which drop 1.2 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

Asterand adds 9.1 percent as the human tissue firm, which put itself up for sale in October, says it has narrowed the field to a small number of preferred parties and is now in advanced negotiations with those parties.

Macfarlane Group drops 13.6 percent as the packaging firm reports a fall in full-year 2011 pretax profit to 3.9 million pounds, down from 4.2 million pounds after stripping out an exceptional profit of 0.8 million pounds in 2010, and flags an increase in its pension deficit to 20.5 million pounds, up from 15.7 million pounds in 2010.

