The FTSE Small Cap cap index closes down 1.1 percent, while the FTSE 100 index sheds 1.9 percent, and the FTSE 250 drops 2.4 percent.

Accsys Technologies gains 2.9 percent as the environmental science and technology group announces a collaborative strategic relationship with BP's chemicals division to supply its acetic anhydride product for the production of Accsys's Accoya and Tricoya wood elements.

Zotefoams adds 6.1 percent as the world leader in cellular material technology reports a 16 percent rise in full-year 2011 profit before tax and exceptional items 5.47 million pounds, on revenue up 11 percent to 44.21 million pounds.

The firm says it has a strong order book, with High-Performance Polymers (HPP) orders already in excess of 2011 HPP sales, and it is very confident about the prospects for its business. [ID: nRSF7381Ya]

