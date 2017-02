European shares extend losses after Wall Street opens lower.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 2 percent at 1,058.53 points as worries over Greece and global economic growth weigh on markets.

In early trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are down between 1.2 percent and 1.1 percent.

