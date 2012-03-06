The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main gauge of equity market investor anxiety, known as the VSTOXX index, jumps 15 percent, its biggest one-day surge in four months as rising concerns over the growth of the global economy prompt investors to dump equities across the board.

At 1453 GMT, the VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index, is up 15.1 percent at 27.38, a level not seen since mid-February.

The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the lower investors' appetite for risky assets such as equities.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index tumbles 2.5 percent, dragged by a selloff in banking and industrial stocks such as BNP Paribas, down 4.9 percent, and Saint-Gobain, down 4.6 percent.

