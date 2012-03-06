Shares in Kurdistan-focused oil firm Gulf Keystone plunge 36 percent on worries about the commitment of a potential suitor, the oil major Exxon Mobil , to the semi-autonomous region of Iraq.

Iraq's central government on Tuesday said it has set a deadline of the next few days for Exxon to explain its position with regard to its Kurdish oil deals, which Baghdad considers illegal.

"Rumours today that Exxon could walk away from Kurdistan, and therefore a potential bid for Gulf Keystone, has obviously had an impact," one London-based trader says, adding that the stock was also hit by a cautious initiation note from HSBC on Monday.

Analysts say the dramatic fall in Gulf Keystone's share price reflects the fact the shares have been pushed up by takeover rumours.

"The performance of Gulf Keystone this year has been phenomenal and mostly because of potential M&A, and Exxon being one of the potential candidates. Now it's the reverse - if Exxon doesn't go [to Kurdistan] then there's the potential to delay any M&A in the area," Renaissance Capital analyst Dragan Trajkov says.

Shares in other British firms with Kurdistan oil and gas assets also fall, with Afren down 7 percent, and Petroceltic, Genel and Heritage Oil dropping between 3 and 5 percent.

HSBC initiated on Gulf Keystone with an "underweight" rating on Monday: "In our view, its multi-billion barrel discovery in Iraq has been more than discounted in the share price, which has been further boosted by takeover speculation in the press."

Canaccord Genuity analyst Braden Purkis says both the news about Exxon's deadline in Iraq and the HSBC note is hurting the shares.

"That's two initiations in a row with a sell and I can't see that helping at all. You're building a consensus view in the analyst realm for what the company's worth," he says, referring to his own "sell" initiation in February.

