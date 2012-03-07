Shares in Agfa-Gevaert top Belgium's mid-cap index as they rise 3.6 percent after the imaging technology group announces a better-than-expected fourth quarter operating profit.

Agfa's earnings were driven by more customers switching to digital applications and strong growth in its industrial inkjet business.

"The traditional decline of analogue products was almost 100 percent compensated by new digital products. That's a very encouraging trend," says analyst Siddy Jobe at Bank Degroof, who has an "accumulate" rating on the shares.

For more on Agfa's Q4 results please click Reuters messaging rm://robertjan.bartunek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net