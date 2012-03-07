Valuation risk remains high in sectors including support services and beverages where the price to earnings ratios (PER) and dividend yields are at relative levels which are overvalued versus their ten-year histories, analysts at Shore Capital say in a note.

"Alternatively, the 'cheapness' of the likes of Pharmaceuticals and Food Retail suggest that these sectors are discounting plenty of negative news, or that the sectors have structurally changed compared with the past decade. If cheap sectors can regain positive momentum then the value attraction should support outperformance," they add.

"We are struck by the degree of success that a simplistic measure such as relative dividend yield has for identifying subsequent sector relative performance. Typically when the sector has an elevated relative dividend yield versus its own history it subsequently underperforms," they say.

While defensives including such as food retail and pharma remain inexpensive, others, such as beverages and tobacco, rallied in 2011 to the extent they no longer offer a value attraction, they say.

The oil sector also looks attractive from a yield perspective although ShoreCap suggests it "will be caught between legal wrangles post-the Macondo well disaster and the benefits of higher oil prices" and as such it favours playing high oil prices and growth through the oil services sector.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net