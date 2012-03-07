The strong rally in equities over recent months has left the market looking "fairly valued" using the volatility adjusted bond earnings yield ratio, which can "guard against emotionally affected judgements in periods of optimism or despair", Shore Capital says in a note.

"The strong valuation attraction present for equities in Q3 and Q4 2011 has been removed of late by the rally in equity prices. The risk is that higher oil prices will dampen economic progress so we are inclined to recommend to move back to a neutral stance on equities, or in the very least reduce overweight equity positions with tactical asset allocation," the broker adds.

