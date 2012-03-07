The European Central Bank's second cash injection last week has the potential to support equity markets, Citigroup says, highlighting stocks that show the greatest sensitivity to liquidity conditions.

Equity markets yield an average 18 percent annualised returns in periods of high liquidity, which compares to a negative 10 percent return at times of low liquidity, Citi estimates.

"With the macroeconomic backdrop improving at the margin, investor focus on liquidity (i.e. seeking exposure to those stocks that are liquid) and the low risk end of the style spectrum should lessen," the bank says in a note.

"Consequently those stocks that are most sensitive to ... illiquidity should be priced according to their illiquidity risk."

German software maker Infineon Technologies screens as the stock with the highest historical liquidity beta relative to its sector on Citi's data, which is based on data since 1998, followed by UK-listed utility group International Power.

Novartis and Sonova are the healthcare stocks showing the greatest sensitivity to liquidity, while Lundin Petroleum and Technip top the chart in the energy sector.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net