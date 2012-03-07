Shares in French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen rise 3.3 percent, outpacing a slightly higher market, as traders point to short covering following a 15 percent drop in two weeks and ahead of the company's capital hike.

"We're hearing from a few clients that some shorts are getting recalled this morning in Peugeot, which explains decent performance despite the pending rights issue. It often happens that shares rally on the eve of rights issues as certain players don't want to stay short and have to deliver rights, which may also be another way of explaining the move today," a Paris-based trader says.

On Tuesday, Peugeot unveiled details of its 1 billion euro share issue as it seeks to fund an alliance with General Motors to boost overseas growth and new model development.

