The FTSE Small Cap index is steady in early deals, lagging a 0.2 percent gain by the FTSE 100 index, while the FTSE 250 index climbs 0.8 percent.

Eg solutions, the back office software company, rises 14.2 percent after announcing it has been awarded a significant contract to provide its re-engineered eg operational intelligence software suite and implementation services to a global financial services company.

Oil and gas company Faroe Petroleum falls 7.3 percent after the company says it struck oil in two exploration sites in the Norwegian Sea but not in enough quantities to make them commercially viable.

