Shares in Admiral jump 10.4 percent, topping the FTSE 100 leader board, after the British motor insurer reports a better-than-expected 13 percent rise in 2011 earnings, and says a jump in injury claims that forced it to issue a profit warning in November had eased, sending its shares sharply higher.

Admiral, which insures one in 10 cars on Britain's roads, made a pretax profit of 299 million pounds last year thanks to steady growth in customer numbers, beating the 289 million pounds expected by analysts in a company poll.

"Once again, Admiral has blown profits and revenue expectations out of the water, confounding the analysts with growth numbers and importantly underscoring this performance with a record full-year dividend per share," says Richard Curr, head of dealing at CFD specialists Prime Markets.

"Admiral shares have already recovered some ground this year, but Prime Markets believes that the results today will in time see the stock recover levels from last summer around 1,500-1,600 pence. Our initial target is the recovery of the early November peak at 1,200 pence in the coming 7-10 days. Buy," Curr adds.

