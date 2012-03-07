Shares in European luxury goods makers rally on renewed talk that China will cut import taxes on luxury goods to boost consumption, following a report in The China Daily, traders say.

LVMH adds 1.4 percent, Burberry gains 2 percent, PPR rises 2 percent and Hermes climbs 1.4 percent.

"The story has come around many times in last few months and years. If confirmed, this is positive for sector," a Paris-based trader says.

China Daily reports that import taxes on a large number of consumer and luxury goods will be lowered this year, citing a former deputy commerce minister and member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), speaking on the sidelines of the of the annual session of CPPCC.

Earlier this week, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut his nation's growth target to 7.5 percent for 2012, and named "expanding consumer demand" as his first priority for 2012.

China's luxury market is estimated to be worth about $30 billion, and growing at 25 percent per year. According to CLSA Asia Pacific analysts, Greater China will represent at least 44 percent of luxury sales worldwide in 2020, versus about 17 percent currently.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters Messaging: pascale.denis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net