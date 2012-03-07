The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.1 percent at midday, underperforming bigger gains by both the blue chips and the mid caps , up 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

Judges Scientific adds 7.7 percent as the scientific equipment firm acquires soil test equipment firm, Global Digital Systems for a cash consideration of 7.65 million pounds.

In reaction, WH Ireland raises its target price for Judges Scientific to 600 pence from 500 pence and repeats its "buy" rating on the stock, after upgrading its full-year 2012 pretax profits forecast by 16 percent, saying the deal is "a further step change for Judges".

Victoria drops 8.3 percent as the carpets maker says it has now decided to abort the formal sales process, and it is no longer deemed to be in an offer period as defined by the takeover code.

Victoria, which had put itself up for sale in January, suspended its sale process on Feb. 24 after potential buyers expressed concerns about an activist investor looking to replace the board.

